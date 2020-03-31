Live Now
Coronavirus Facts Not Fear 11:30 A.M. update
Police: Pawtucket gas station robbed at knifepoint

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Pawtucket are asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Police say the suspect entered the Newport Express on Newport Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday and pulled out a knife.

The suspect mentioned having a firearm, according to police, but one was never shown nor seen.

The suspect fled the scene on foot prior to officers’ arrival, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Edward Berube at (401) 727-9100 ext. 761 or eberube@pawtucketpolice.com.

