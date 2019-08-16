Police: Pawtucket gas station robbed at gunpoint

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police need your help identifying the person who robbed the Sunoco Gas Station at gunpoint on School Street early Tuesday morning.

Police said the suspect displayed a firearm and demanded cash from the clerk before fleeing on foot.

No one was inside the store at the time of the incident and the employee wasn’t injured.

Police say the suspect is a black male who is 5’10” tall and bald.

He was last seen on surveillance footage wearing a white t-shirt and black and white checkered shorts. Additionally, the suspect wore a black mask, which covered a portion of his face.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Charles “Chip” Devine at (401) 727-9100 ext. 764.