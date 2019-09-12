Live Now
Videolinq Stream

Police offer $500 reward for information on ‘Lil Spooky’ vandal

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating two recent incidents of vandalism at Woonsocket High School and offering a reward for information.

According to police, the suspect spray-painted the name “Lil Spooky” on the front and rear of the building during the overnight hours of Sept. 4 and Sept. 8.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video wearing a mask, a red or orange hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, and a “Punisher” t-shirt.

Police are offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the graffiti.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Phil Kamer at (401) 767-8860 or pkamer@woonsocketri.org.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams