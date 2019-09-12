Police offer $500 reward for information on ‘Lil Spooky’ vandal

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating two recent incidents of vandalism at Woonsocket High School and offering a reward for information.

According to police, the suspect spray-painted the name “Lil Spooky” on the front and rear of the building during the overnight hours of Sept. 4 and Sept. 8.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video wearing a mask, a red or orange hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, and a “Punisher” t-shirt.

Police are offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the graffiti.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Phil Kamer at (401) 767-8860 or pkamer@woonsocketri.org.