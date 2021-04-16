Police: Murder victim’s girlfriend was on phone with 911 when son fired fatal shot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man suspected of shooting and killing his own father appeared in court via teleconference on Friday to face felony charges.

Alex Cote, 22, of Blackstone, Mass., is charged with domestic first-degree murder in the death of Adam Castonguay, 43, of Woonsocket.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument between the two men, and it was revealed in court that Castonguay’s girlfriend was hiding in a bedroom and overheard the entire ordeal.

It all took place around 1 a.m. Thursday inside the girlfriend’s apartment off Mendon Road, according to police, and she called 911 while Cote and Castonguay were fighting.

A single gunshot could be heard while she was on the line with dispatch, police said.

Once officers arrived on scene, Cote was gone and Castonguay was dead. Cote was arrested in Pawtucket later that day.

The reason for the fight is still unclear at this time.

Cote’s cousin, Latoya Velez, said there were more people inside the home at the time and everyone had been drinking.

“I don’t really believe anyone’s story at this point because of the central fact of them being under the influence of whatever it was,” she said. “But, for the most part, I believe it was an argument that could’ve been deescalated had somebody in that house – ’cause there was more than one person – separated them versus standing back, laughing, watching father and son go at it like two strangers.”

Castonguay’s girlfriend, Holly Gill, told 12 News they had been a couple for more than three years but had known each other for 25 years.

“Adam was a great person who loved and cared for everyone he met,” she said in a statement. “He loved his kids and would be the first one to forgive his son and tell him that he loved him anyway.”

In addition to domestic murder, Cote is charged with discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and possession of a firearm without a permit.

No plea was entered on the felony charges and Cote was ordered held until a bail hearing next week.