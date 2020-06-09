Police: Motorcyclist killed, woman injured in Woonsocket crash

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred in Woonsocket Sunday afternoon.
The crash, involving the motorcycle and a vehicle, occurred at the intersection of Diamond Hill and Walnut Hill Roads.
Police said the male motorcyclist was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A female who was also on the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.