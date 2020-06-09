Police: Motorcyclist killed, woman injured in Woonsocket crash

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred in Woonsocket Sunday afternoon.

The crash, involving the motorcycle and a vehicle, occurred at the intersection of Diamond Hill and Walnut Hill Roads.

Police said the male motorcyclist was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A female who was also on the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.