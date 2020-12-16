Police: Missing Pawtucket man may be heading toward North Attleboro Walmart

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a Pawtucket man who has been missing since Wednesday morning and may be endangered.

Anthony Pandolfo, 89, was last seen in the area of Parker Drive wearing a navy blue baseball hat, a black jacket, a long sleeve black shirt and black dress shoes.

Police believe Pandolfo is heading towards the Walmart located in North Attleboro.

Pandolfo drives a 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander with Rhode Island license plate number of 747614.

Police said the photo they have of Pandolfo is not up to date since he now has a full beard.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Pandolfo is asked to contact the Pawtucket Police Department at (401) 727-9100.