Police: Missing Pawtucket man may be heading toward North Attleboro Walmart

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a Pawtucket man who has been missing since Wednesday morning and may be endangered.

Anthony Pandolfo, 89, was last seen in the area of Parker Drive wearing a navy blue baseball hat, a black jacket, a long sleeve black shirt and black dress shoes.

Police believe Pandolfo is heading towards the Walmart located in North Attleboro.

Pandolfo drives a 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander with Rhode Island license plate number of 747614.

Police said the photo they have of Pandolfo is not up to date since he now has a full beard.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Pandolfo is asked to contact the Pawtucket Police Department at (401) 727-9100.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/15/2020: Lt. Governor Dan McKee

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community