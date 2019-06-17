Police: Missing Pawtucket man may be endangered

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a missing Pawtucket man believed to be endangered.

Felix Colon, 58, suffers from Alzheimer’s, according to police.

He left his home on Heaton Street around 11 a.m. Sunday morning, heading in an easterly direction.

Police say Colon rarely leaves home on his own, but when he does he usually returns within an hour.

Colon is approximately 5’8” tall and 160 lbs., last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, gray pants and red sandals.

Anyone with information should call the Pawtucket Police Department at 401-727-9100.