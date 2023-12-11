WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A search is underway for a man reported missing by his family last week.

Woonsocket police say 54-year-old William Whiteley was reported missing on Dec. 7, but he hasn’t been seen or heard from since Nov. 27.

Whiteley’s family told police he made concerning statements prior to his disappearance.

He stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and has a thin build and black hair, but is balding. Police said he also has a tattoo of a skull on his upper right arm and the name “Amber” tattooed on his left arm.

Whiteley drives a red Ford Fusion with Rhode Island registration FF781, according to police, and he’s known to frequent Johnston, Cranston, and the Arcadia Management Area in Richmond.

Anyone with information on Whiteley’s whereabouts should call Woonsocket police at (401) 766-1212.