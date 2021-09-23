Police: Massive pot grow found in former Pawtucket theater building

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a large-scale marijuana-growing operation was found inside a former theater building in Pawtucket.

Firefighters responded to the Exchange Street building Monday evening after a fire alarm went off inside, according to police.

Crews forced their way into the supposedly empty building then called police after making the discovery.

Courtesy: Pawtucket Police Department

The following day, police said they executed a search warrant and removed more than 1,300 marijuana plants, 81 pounds of useable marijuana and various pieces of growing equipment.

The building is located right next door to Tolman High School and used to house the Gamm Theatre, which has since moved to Warwick.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.