Police: Man who left child in car for nearly an hour at Twin River claims he went to use the bathroom

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Lincoln Police Department

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Massachusetts man was arrested after he reportedly left his child alone in a car for hours outside Twin River Casino over the weekend, Eyewitness News has learned.

Police said William Mulrain, 34, of Pembroke, left his 2-year-old son in the back seat of his car with the doors locked Saturday afternoon for nearly an hour. Mulrain told responding officers he had gone inside the casino to use the bathroom.

Mulrain’s son was unharmed in the incident but was evaluated on scene by rescue personnel as a precaution.

Police said the child was brought to the Lincoln Police Department where he was ultimately picked up by his mother. The Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) was notified of the incident.

Mulrain is charged with cruelty to or neglect of a child and received $2,500 bail with surety.

He’s expected to be in court for his pre-arraignment on Nov. 30.

