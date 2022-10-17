NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Attleboro man was arrested over the weekend after police say he threatened employees at a North Smithfield pharmacy and shoplifted from a nearby Walmart.

Raymond Cormier, 32, is facing numerous charges in connection with the two incidents, which happened Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the CVS Pharmacy on Eddie Dowling Highway for reports of a man threatening to harm employees.

The suspect had already left by the time the officers got there, according to police.

While the officers were still at the CVS, a call came in about a shoplifter at the nearby Walmart. Police said the description of the suspect matched the one given to officers at the pharmacy.

A Walmart employee told the dispatcher that the suspect drove off in a white work van. The officers spotted the van while responding to the Walmart, according to police.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Cormier, started driving erratically and ran a red light before turning onto Eddie Dowling Highway.

Cormier sped off when the officers attempted to pull him over. At one point, police said Cormier drove his van onto the sidewalk before ramming into a police cruiser, causing him to lose control and crash.

Police said Cormier refused to get out of the vehicle and resisted arrest once the officers were able to open the driver’s side door.

Cormier, who police said had an active warrant and was out on bail for previous charges, was taken into custody and charged with shoplifting, reckless driving, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. He also received a number of traffic citations.

Cormier was arraigned Monday and ordered held as a bail violator. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 18.