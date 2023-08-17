WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a man accused of shooting someone in the stomach with a high-powered air rifle Thursday afternoon.

Tyrek Switzer, 22, has been charged with felony assault, possession of a weapon other than a firearm and firing in a compact area.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates tells 12 News the 25-year-old victim walked into Landmark Medical Center with a wound to his stomach.

Oates said the victim was eventually transferred to Rhode Island Hospital where he underwent surgery.

The victim told detectives he was shot on Brook Street, and identified Switzer as the man who pulled the trigger.

Oates said Switzer shot the air rifle from a front porch following a confrontation with the victim.

Switzer was taken into custody following a traffic stop. He is expected to be arraigned Friday morning.