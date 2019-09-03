Police: Man shot friend with airsoft gun for trying to remove kitten from freezer

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket man is facing animal cruelty charges after he allegedly put a kitten inside a freezer as punishment, according to police.

Police said Shane Hall’s friend, a 27-year-old woman, told officers she was at his apartment last month when he became upset that the kitten had knocked over the trash.

The woman reported that Hall, 31, picked up the kitten in its crate and soaked it in water before placing it in the freezer and closing the door.

When the woman tried to rescue the kitten after Hall told her not to, police said he shot her in the side several times with an airsoft-style gun.

The woman also told police Hall had been upset at another one of his kittens the day before because it had scratched him. Hall allegedly slammed the kitten’s head against the floor, causing its nose to bleed and eyes to swell.

The next day, police removed four kittens from the apartment but said they were unable to find Hall. They returned several times looking to arrest him, according to police. On Monday, they were told by his girlfriend and roommates that he wasn’t there but he was then found hiding under an oil tank in the basement.

Hall faces one felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of unnecessary cruelty to animals.