PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are working to locate a Canadian man who allegedly scammed an 85-year-old resident out of thousands of dollars.

Police said the victim got a call in July from a man claiming to be an attorney who needed money to bail a relative of the victim out of jail.

The victim was unable to get in touch with the relative and followed the caller’s instructions, which involved getting roughly $18,000 and giving it a courier who came to their address, according to police.

After a three-month-long investigation, police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Derek Harley Lyons from Moncton, New Brunswick, and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Police said he stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 210 pounds, and has an athletic, muscular build with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Lyons is asked to call Detective Austin Webb at (401) 727-9100 ext. 761 or awebb@pawtucketpolice.com.