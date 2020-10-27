Police: Pawtucket man robbed same Subway twice at knifepoint

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Pawtucket man was arrested Monday after being spotted by an employee near the same store he robbed twice at knifepoint within the past month, police said.

Police allege Peter Lindley, 29, robbed the Subway restaurant on Mineral Spring Avenue twice within the past month.

On Monday, a Subway employee contacted police and reported that the suspect, later identified as Lindley, was near the restaurant.

When officers arrived, they found Lindley on Fairview Avenue, less than a block away from the Subway.

While being questioned by police, Lindley admitted he was the suspect in both robberies.

Lindley has been charged with two counts of first degree robbery.