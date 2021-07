PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A 66-year-old man is recovering from two broken legs after police say he was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Pawtucket.

According to police, the victim had witnessed a larceny in progress and was hit by the suspect who was fleeing the scene around 6 a.m. on Mineral Spring Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.