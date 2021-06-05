Police: Man charged after chase, crash in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A 36-year old man was arrested Friday night after leading Woonsocket police on a chase that resulted in a crash.

Michael Santos is charged with reckless driving and driving on a suspended licenses, according to police.

Chief Thomas Oates told 12 News, an officer spotted Santos’ car traveling through a stop sign on Harris at a high rate of speed shortly after eleven o’clock.

The officer tried to pull over the car, which then sped off, leading to a brief pursuit by police. Oates said Santos’ rolled his vehicle while trying to turn onto Blackstone Street.

Santos was extricated from the car and transported to the hospital where he was later released. He was then charged by police, according to Oates.