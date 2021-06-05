Police: Man charged after chase, crash in Woonsocket

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Woonsocket police cruiser

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A 36-year old man was arrested Friday night after leading Woonsocket police on a chase that resulted in a crash.

Michael Santos is charged with reckless driving and driving on a suspended licenses, according to police.

Chief Thomas Oates told 12 News, an officer spotted Santos’ car traveling through a stop sign on Harris at a high rate of speed shortly after eleven o’clock.

The officer tried to pull over the car, which then sped off, leading to a brief pursuit by police. Oates said Santos’ rolled his vehicle while trying to turn onto Blackstone Street.

Santos was extricated from the car and transported to the hospital where he was later released. He was then charged by police, according to Oates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 5/28/2020: Nick Hemond. President of the Providence School Board

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community