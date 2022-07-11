NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket man was arrested last week after he was caught breaking into a North Smithfield home, according to police.

Officers responded to a home on Black Plain Road last Tuesday after receiving reports of a breaking and entering in progress.

The homeowners, according to police, told the officers that a man had broken into their home through a basement window.

Police said the homeowners were alerted by their security system and eventually found the man hiding under their deck, who ran off as they went to call for help.

While investigating at the break-in on Black Plain Road, police said the officers were notified of a security alarm going off at another nearby residence.

Officers searched that home but were unable to locate any suspects, according to police.

Surveillance footage and additional information about a suspicious vehicle helped police identify the suspect as 60-year-old Wayne Hadley.

Hadley was arrested a few days later and charged with breaking and entering into an occupied dwelling of a person over the age of 60 and vandalism.

He was arraigned Monday morning, where his bail was set at $5,000 with surety. Hadley’s next court date is scheduled for October.