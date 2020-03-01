Police: man arrested after leaving child in car outside Twin River

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man is accused of leaving his 3-year-old autistic son alone in a vehicle while he made sports bets inside Twin River Casino in Lincoln.

Rhode Island State Police arrested 38-year-old Mitchell Cuevas following the incident Saturday.

Police said patrons of the casino notified security after observing the child alone in the locked vehicle in the casino parking lot.

Further investigation revealed the child had been left unattended for half an hour without heat in the 35-degree weather, according to police.

Mitchell is charged with cruelty to or neglect of a child and obstructing an officer in execution of duty. Police said the second charge was brought because Mitchell initially lied about the identity of the child and the child’s mother to investigators.

Police said the boy is back with his mother. The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families has been notified.

Mitchell was arraigned at Lincoln Woods Barracks and released on $2,000 bail.