PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man has been charged with vandalism after he reportedly smashed windows and slashed the tires of more than a dozen cars at the apartment building where he lives, according to authorities.

Brian Franklin, 51, is accused of wreaking havoc at Coats Manor, the same apartment building where a resident died in a fire earlier this month.

A police report obtained by 12 News reveals Franklin admitted to officers he had slashed the tires of 16 vehicles in the parking lot Tuesday night.

“He was walking around with a knife,” resident Elianis Cruz said, adding that Franklin was arrested after he was caught in the act.

But that’s not all. Franklin also admitted to throwing pots and pans through the windows of two apartments, according to the police report.

Residents in both of those apartments told officers they were on their couches when they heard glass being shattered. When they went to investigate, the police report said both residents discovered that someone had smashed their windows.

The police report said Franklin told officers that he “occasionally gets angry and breaks objects to ease his mind.” When he admitted what he’d done, Franklin smiled and told the officers it was “a pretty normal day for him.”

This isn’t the first time Franklin has done this, either. The police report states that, two days before the deadly fire, Franklin was arrested for slashing tires in the parking lot.

Cruz argues that Franklin should’ve been evicted back then, adding that she believes it may have prevented the most recent incident.

“This is ridiculous,” Cruz said. “He should have been kicked off from the premises.”

Cruz said Franklin slashed the tires on her car both times, adding that she didn’t notice her tires were flat until she was already on her way to school Wednesday morning.

“Mostly people who live here are retired or live check-by-check,” Cruz said. “I live with my grandma, and basically it’s what she makes, so we don’t have money to every two weeks buy a tire.”

Cruz said her neighbors are just as outraged, and they hope the property owners will take action to make the property safer.

“We wish there was more security,” she said. “Apparently there’s a security guard at night, but I’ve never seen one.”

12 News reached out to the Ferland Corporation, which owns Coats Manor, for comment but have not heard back.

Franklin has been charged with 17 misdemeanor counts of vandalism. He was arraigned Wednesday and his bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.