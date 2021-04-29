Police make arrest in theft of car with toddler in back seat

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket man was arrested Wednesday and charged with stealing a vehicle that had a 2-year-old girl inside.

Derek Franklin, 35, appeared before a bail commissioner and was released on $10,000 personal recognizance, according to Woonsocket police.

The incident took place Monday afternoon outside a store on Elm Street.

The vehicle was recovered a short distance away on Sweet Avenue, with the child inside and unharmed.

The owner of the vehicle was also cited for leaving a motor vehicle unattended.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

