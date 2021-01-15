Man, 49, charged with murder of Lincoln couple

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Lincoln man is facing murder charges after prosecutors say he tipped off police about his alleged involvement in the killing of a couple in town on Thursday.

Timothy McQuesten, 49, appeared in court Friday on two counts of first-degree murder. He was ordered held without bail and must undergo a psychological evaluation.

Police allege McQuesten brutally beat Kimberly and Mark Dupre inside their Main Street home Thursday morning. According to prosecutors, their upstairs neighbor called Kimberly after hearing loud noises and when she didn’t pick up, the neighbor went downstairs and found the couple on the ground.

Police said when they arrived, Kimberly was already dead and Mark was suffering from serious injuries. He died soon after at the hospital.

Rob Alfatlawi and his family are setting up a makeshift memorial in front of the Dupre’s home.



Rob says Mark was a fishing buddy, having made several trips with his family. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/6fbb9IExGu — Brandon Truitt (@BrandonTruittTV) January 15, 2021

Prosecutors say McQuesten knew Kimberly and reached out to her on Wednesday for the first time in years, wanting to meet up. She declined, however, citing concerns about COVID-19.

The next morning, he allegedly showed up at the couple’s apartment and attacked them, according to prosecutors.

Later that day, McQuesten called 911 and said he was “depressed about what happened to the Dupres” and started using information specific to the case that had not yet been made public. A search of his home less than half a mile away on Summer Street turned up bloody clothes and shoes, while police found “a crow bar and hammer with what appeared to be blood on it” in his car, prosecutors said.

Police said they found McQuesten near the bike path around 12:30 p.m. and took him back to their headquarters for questioning.

Detectives then spoke to his brother, who said McQuesten had to confessed to him about the crime.