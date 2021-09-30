Police make arrest in shooting that injured 14-year-old girl

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that left a 14-year-old girl injured.

Officers took a juvenile male into custody Thursday following an investigation into the incident, which took place last Friday on North Bend Street.

Police said the girl suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was likely “unrelated to the disturbance.” Her injuries were not life threatening.

A firearm was recovered during the arrest, police said. The suspect is being held at the R.I. Training School pending his arraignment on Friday.