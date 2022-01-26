Police make arrest in deadly shooting outside Pawtucket cigar lounge

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Pawtucket cigar lounge.

Detectives believe Trequan Baker, 29, was the man who shot two men during an altercation outside the Fab City Cigar Lounge early Monday morning.

Both men, identified by police as 36-year-old Qudus Kafo and 37-year-old Bruno Vaz, were rushed to the hospital. Kafo was pronounced dead upon his arrival, while Vaz was treated for his injuries.

Police said Baker was taken into custody after the Cranston Police Department’s Flock Safety cameras spotted his vehicle, which matched the description of the one the suspect drove off in.

Jamieson Mills, a close friend of Kafo’s, described him as “one in a billion.” He also said Kafo wasn’t looking for trouble the night he died.

“He didn’t deserve to die like that,” Mills said. “I’m going miss him. We’re all going to miss him.”

“It was a wrong place, wrong time thing. I don’t know what happened,” he continued. “I’m shocked, because I didn’t think anybody could do that to a person like that.”

Mills said Kafo worked at Bradley Hospital for many years, where he was well-known and well-loved.

“Nobody’s like him. Nobody has the energy of him,” Mills said. “I always say how Janis Joplin has that distinctive voice, he had a distinctive laugh. Once you heard it, everybody laughed.”

The Fab City Cigar Lounge has long been a nuisance, according to police. Over the years, the Pawtucket Police Department has responded to nearly 200 calls involving the cigar lounge.

Officers have already responded to nine calls so far this year, according to police, with Monday’s deadly shooting being the most serious.

In an emergency meeting Tuesday, the Pawtucket Board of License Commissioners ordered the cigar lounge to remain closed until at least Feb. 9, when they will reevaluate whether the club will be allowed to reopen. 12 News reached out to the cigar lounge’s attorney for comment but has not yet heard back.

Baker is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning on a first-degree murder charge.

Meanwhile, Mills is issuing a call to action.

“We really need to smarten up and do better for our people,” he said. “Not just for your race or your culture … We’re all the same. There’s no need for this at all.”