PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a Pawtucket man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this year.

Elijah Soto, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and carrying a firearm without a license.

Soto is accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Jovani Velez, of Cumberland, on Carnation Street back in January, according to police.

An arrest warrant was issued for Soto late last month after investigators determined he was involved in the shooting.

Velez’s death was the city’s second homicide of the year.

Soto is currently being held without bail at the ACI in Cranston.