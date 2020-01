PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police hope the public can help them identify a pair of suspects after a man was assaulted and robbed outside a Pawtucket pub.

The incident took place around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday on Benefit Street, according to police.

On Thursday, police released surveillance images of the male and female suspects, adding that the woman may go by the name Tiffany.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jessica Goostray at (401) 727-9100.