WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A 3-year-old has been found safe after a woman’s car was stolen in Woonsocket while the child was inside.

Deputy Chief Michael Lemoine said the woman had left the vehicle unlocked and running Monday afternoon as she ran inside a store on Elm Street.

Soon after, police found the vehicle abandoned on nearby Sweet Avenue with the child unharmed in the back seat, according to Lemoine.

Police are now searching for the person who stole the car.