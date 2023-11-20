CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a motorcyclist who hit an officer working a traffic detail in Cumberland late last month.

The officer was directing traffic near the Diamond Hill Road rotary when the motorcyclist crashed into him, according to police.

Police said the officer wasn’t seriously injured, and that the motorcyclist was speeding and driving recklessly prior to the crash.

The motorcyclist took off onto I-295 North immediately following the crash. Anyone who recognizes him is urged to contact the Cumberland Police Detective David Joseph by calling (401) 333-2500 ext. 3027 or emailing djoseph@cumberlandpolice.com.

