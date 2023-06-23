PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Pawtucket man.

Arthur Morse, 73, was last seen in the area of George and Martin streets after leaving a home near Maynard Street Thursday morning.

Morse is described as being between 5’6″ and 5’8″ tall and roughly 150 pounds.

Police said Morse has long grey hair and a beard and was last seen wearing a brown shirt, jeans and sneakers. He was also wearing a red bandana and walking with a cane.

Anyone with information on Morse’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Pawtucket Police Department at (401) 726-3911.