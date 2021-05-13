Police looking for man who attempted to break into Lincoln Town Hall

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a man that attempted to break into Lincoln Town Hall last week.

The suspect was seen on surveillance footage walking onto the property last Friday around 11:30 p.m., according to police.

Over the course of several hours, police said the man attempted to get inside the building by trying to open multiple windows and doors.

The man appears to be in his late 50s with short gray hair, a gray moustache and stubble.

At the time, the suspect was seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a blue baseball cap, dark-colored pants and work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sean Gorman at (401) 333-1111.