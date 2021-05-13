Police looking for man who attempted to break into Lincoln Town Hall

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a man that attempted to break into Lincoln Town Hall last week.

The suspect was seen on surveillance footage walking onto the property last Friday around 11:30 p.m., according to police.

Over the course of several hours, police said the man attempted to get inside the building by trying to open multiple windows and doors.

The man appears to be in his late 50s with short gray hair, a gray moustache and stubble.

At the time, the suspect was seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a blue baseball cap, dark-colored pants and work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sean Gorman at (401) 333-1111.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 5/7/2021: Lt. Governor Sabina Matos

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community