WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The search continues for the second suspect involved in a shootout in Woonsocket that injured at 13-year-old boy over the weekend.

Gerald Ware (Courtesy: Woonsocket Police Department)

The teen was in a car being driven by his father on Cumberland Street when the shots rang out, according to police.

The car was driving by at the time and became caught in the crossfire. The teen was hit in the arm with a stray bullet and suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Police said one of the suspects, identified as 49-year-old Gerald Ware, was shot in the leg. Ware was brought to the hospital in police custody.

Ware is facing a slew of charges, including three counts of assault and battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Court records indicate Ware was convicted on a domestic assault charge back in 2009.

The second shooter has not been identified and remains on the run.

The shootout left those who live nearby, like Melissa Boucher, on edge.

“It could have been anybody,” Boucher said. “That could have been my kids … Bullets don’t have names on [them].”

“It’s just sad,” she continued. “That poor kid was just in the car and got shot, he didn’t even know what was going on.”

Boucher, who has lived in Woonsocket her entire life, tells 12 News the ongoing violence is forcing her to consider moving elsewhere.

“I don’t even want to live here much longer because it’s too much,” she said. “I don’t even want to go outside with my kids. We stay in the house.”