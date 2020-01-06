Police look to ID woman who assaulted McDonald’s employee

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in North Smithfield are working to identify a woman who allegedly assaulted a fast-food employee back in December.

The incident, according to police, took place on Dec. 29 around 2:30 a.m. at the McDonald’s on Eddie Dowling Highway.

Police said the woman approached the drive-thru window and got into a verbal argument with the employee.

During the argument, police said the woman began assaulting the employee.

Following the assault, the woman drove off in a dark-colored sedan, according to police.

The suspect is described as short with a small build and medium complexion.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Steven Donovan at (401) 762-1212.