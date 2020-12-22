Police: Lincoln town clerk diverted nearly $70K in funding for personal use

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Lincoln woman was arrested Tuesday after investigators discovered she had diverted nearly $70,000 in funding while working for the town, according to the Rhode Island State Police.

Investigators began looking into unexplained shortages in the accounting of Municipal Court fine payments back in October.

Throughout the investigation, detectives learned Municipal Court and Town Clerk Monique Clauson, 55, had the sole responsibility of collecting traffic fines imposed by the court.

The investigation revealed that, between 2011 and 2020, Clauson had diverted roughly $69,000 in Municipal Court funds for her own use.

Clauson is charged with unlawful appropriation of over $1,000.

She was arraigned and released on personal recognizance pending her next court date, which is scheduled for Jan. 5 in 3rd District Court.

