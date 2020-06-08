Police: Lincoln man threatened to shoot passerby that complimented his dog

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Lincoln man last Friday after he threatened to shoot a passerby for complimenting his dog.

The passerby told police that as he was driving by the suspect’s home on Grandview Avenue, he told him that he had a cute dog.

In response, police said the suspect, later identified as Wayne Milette, pulled out a shotgun and yelled: “[Expletive], do you want to get shot?”

Officers found Milette, 59, in his driveway holding the shotgun. When Milette noticed the officers, police said he pointed the shotgun at them.

Police said officers ordered Milette to put the shotgun down, which he did. Soon after, police said Milette pulled out what appeared to be a pistol.

Officers again urged Milette to put the weapon down, and he eventually complied. Police later learned the second weapon was actually a BB gun.

When Milette was asked by police why he was aiming the shotgun at people he said that he was, “protecting his home and his neighborhood.”

Milette was taken into custody and charged with felony assault, carrying a weapon while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.