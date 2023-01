LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a crash that injured a Lincoln High School student Thursday night.

Lincoln Police Chief Brian Sullivan said the student was driving on school property and crashed into a telephone pole.

The student crashed into a utility pole by the tennis courts. Rhode Island Energy is on scene. The student was transported to Hasbro.

The student, who has not been identified, was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.