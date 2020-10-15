Police: Lincoln gym owner sexually assaulted 4 women several times

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The owner of a Lincoln gym is facing 13 counts of second-degree sexual assault following an investigation into complaints filed by several of his female clients, Rhode Island State Police said Thursday.

Police began investigating Aaron Day, 26, back in September after several members of All Day Physique gym claimed he made unwanted sexual contact with them.

Investigators learned Day had sexually assaulted four women — all former or current clients — multiple times dating back as far as 2018, according to police.

Day was arraigned Thursday and ordered held on $100,000 surety bail.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone who may have been a victim or has information about Day is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at (401) 462-7375.