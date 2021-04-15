Man charged with killing father inside Woonsocket apartment

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket man was shot and killed inside his apartment overnight and his son has been charged with pulling the trigger.

Alex Cote, 22, was arrested Thursday on charges including domestic homicide in the death of his father, Adam Castonguay, 43, according to Woonsocket police.

Officers responded to Plaza Village Apartments on Village Road around 1:30 a.m. and found Castonguay on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Thomas Oates said a neighbor reported hearing an argument between the two men, followed by a single gunshot.

Cote was gone by the time police arrived. Around 1 p.m., Pawtucket police spotted him in a vehicle on Pleasant Street and took him into custody without incident.

In addition to domestic homicide, Cote is charged with discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and possession of a firearm without a permit. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Friday in 6th District Court in Providence.

The apartment complex is in the same area where 17-year-old NyAsia Williams was shot and killed inside a parked SUV back in December 2019.