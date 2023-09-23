CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Authorities are investigating a stabbing that happened near Front Street in Cumberland on Saturday afternoon.

Police said a 40-year-old man was stabbed around 3 p.m. and taken to Rhode Island Hospital. Police did not say how significant the victims’ injuries were.

No suspects are currently in custody and there is no threat to the public, according to police.

Police said the victim has an acquaintance who lives in the area where the stabbing took place.

A portion of Front Street was blocked off with crime scene tape around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it as we learn more information.