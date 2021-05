PAAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — More gunfire was heard in Pawtucket overnight.

Police responded to the intersection of Broadway and Japonica Street just before midnight.

Witnesses in the area heard gunshots ring out and one person told 12 News that one woman was taken away in an ambulance.

No word at this time if she was wounded by gunfire, and her condition is unknown.

12 News has reached out to police for more information.