CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot dead and another was seriously wounded in Central Falls Wednesday night.

Major Christopher Reed tells 12 News officers responded to Garfield Street near Fuller Avenue, which is down the road from the Central Falls Police Department, for reports of shots fired.

Officers arrived to find two men in a car suffering from gunshot wounds. Reed said one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

UPDATE: Central Falls police confirm two men were shot inside of a white car that then crashed into a parked van.



One of the men was pronounced dead on scene, the other was transported to the hospital in serious condition. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/5aXUqgzVxQ — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) August 17, 2023

The car the victims were in crashed into a van parked nearby shortly after the shooting, according to Reed.

Neither victim has been identified and it’s unclear whether police have anyone in custody, though Reed said the shooting does not appear to be random at this time.