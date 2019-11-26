Police investigating series of smashed car windows in northern RI

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in several northern Rhode Island communities are investigating reports of car windows being smashed by vandals.

Lincoln Police Capt. Philip Gould tells Eyewitness News that at least 14 parked vehicles in the Manville section of town had their windows damaged by someone firing a BB gun after 9 p.m. Monday.

The suspects may have been traveling around in a light-colored coupe with tinted windows, according to Gould.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Richard Bousquet at (401) 333-1111. Police also ask any area residents with home surveillance cameras to check for suspicious activity from about 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Glocester police say they’re investigating four similar incidents that occurred within the last two days while another six were reported in Burrillville and three more were reported in Cumberland.

Woonsocket Police Chief Michael Lemoine said his department didn’t receive any reports Monday night or Tuesday morning but on Sunday, a patrol officer found four vehicles with damaged windows in the area of East Orchard Street. No arrests have been made thus far.

Eyewitness News is speaking to some of the victims and will have the latest tonight at 5:30 on WPRI 12.