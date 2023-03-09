PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Pawtucket Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened on an off-ramp from I-95 North near Cottage Street shortly after 3 p.m.

Janet Towner, who happened to be driving down the off-ramp at the time, said the victim’s car was parked on the side of the ramp and was riddled with bullet holes.

We spoke to a car full of friends who were coming off the highway when they encountered the victim. They say he was bleeding from the mouth and ran up to them begging for help — they called 911.



Blood is splattered all over their SUV. Hear from them at 5 on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/RrFcWhM9Z7 — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) March 9, 2023

Towner said the man, who was bleeding from the mouth, ran up to her car and asked for help.

“He asked for a ride to the hospital,” Towner recalled. “We were really nervous because we saw the car was all shot up, so we were afraid that the shooter was still around … so we stayed in the car.”

“We just stayed in the car,” she continued. “I pulled over and we called 911.”

The man was rushed to the hospital shortly after first responders arrived, according to Towner. His condition is unknown at this time.

It’s unclear whether police have any suspects in custody.