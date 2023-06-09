PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Pawtucket Friday evening that injured at least one person.

The shooting happened on Montgomery Street. 12 News saw approximately 15 shell casings strewn about the roadway.

#MORE: Right now there’s a large police presence at Miriam Hospital — both Providence and Pawtucket police.



The victim in the shooting in Pawtucket (below) reportedly showed up at Miriam. Police are focusing their attention on a white Tesla. @wpri12 https://t.co/5dvMXuUJNL pic.twitter.com/PRaCoPL7o6 — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) June 10, 2023

The victim reportedly showed up at Miriam Hospital in Providence suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to authorities. The severity of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Detectives were seen investigating a Tesla parked outside the emergency entrance at the hospital.

It’s unclear whether police are still searching for a suspect.

12 News has reached out to police for more information but has not yet heard back.