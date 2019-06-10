Police investigating parking lot robbery at Twin River

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after they say two people robbed a couple in the Twin River parking lot early Monday morning.

Police said a female suspect driving a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee parked near a married couple in the north lot. As the couple was getting into their car, police said a male suspect exited the passenger’s seat of the Jeep and approached their vehicle.

According to police, the suspect forced the couple’s car door open and pushed the female victim out of the car onto the ground. He then stole her purse and ran across the parking lot as the female suspect began driving away, nearly striking the female victim.

Police said the female suspect then picked up the male suspect near the exit of the parking lot before speeding away.

Police describe one suspect as a white male with a medium build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with dark-colored pants and sneakers at the time of the incident.

According to police, the other suspect, a white female, has light colored hair.

Anyone with information should contact the Lincoln Police Department at (401) 333-1111.