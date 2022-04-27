WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting in Woonsocket Wednesday evening, according to Rhode Island State Police Col. James Manni.

Manni tells 12 News the officers involved are members of the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force, which typically serves arrest warrants to suspects accused of violent crimes.

The Rhode Island State Police and Attorney General’s Office are actively investigating the incident as they’re required to by law, according to Manni.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is provided.