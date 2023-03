PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police say they are investigating a domestic incident on Eddington Street on Saturday night. There was a noticeable police presence on the street near Brookdale Blvd.

Crime scene tape blocked off portions of the street and the medical examiner’s office was also there to investigate. Detectives appeared to be searching and photographing the area around the home.

Neighbors tell 12 News police were first seen in the area around 6:30 p.m.