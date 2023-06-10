PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday night on Montgomery St. in Pawtucket.

Police said they responded to the area around 9:00 p.m. and found several shell casings in the street.

Police were then told that a 21-year-old man had been shot and taken by “private car” to Miriam Hospital prior to their arrival. He was later pronounced dead.

Police said they later determined that the 21-year-old and the car he was taken to the hospital in were connected to the shooting on Montgomery Street.

Detectives were seen investigating a Tesla parked outside the emergency entrance at the hospital Friday night.

The shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Pawtucket police.