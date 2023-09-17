PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are investigating a deadly crash involving a car and two motorcycles.

Police say that at around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, crews responded the area of Daggett Ave. after receiving a report of a motor vehicle crash.

Both motorcyclists, a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, were taken to the hospital with injuries, police said. The 22-year-old was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Police say that currently no criminal charges are being sought.

The incident remains under investigation.