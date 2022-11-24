PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a car was found in the water off Festival Pier in Pawtucket.

No one was in the vehicle when it was found, according to police.

A 12 News crew observed Pawtucket fire officials on scene and a boat was launched.

One witness told 12 News no car was in the water around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

No word yet on how the car ended up in the water. The car was found near the location for the soon-to-be Pawtucket soccer stadium.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.