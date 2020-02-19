Police investigating alongside I-95 in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police troopers are actively investigating alongside I-95 North in Pawtucket.

Troopers have taped off a wooded area near Exit 26.

An Eyewitness News crew at the scene spotted a crime scene van parked alongside several marked and unmarked cruisers.

Troopers are removing what appears to be boxes of items that were found while searching the woods.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Rhode Island State Police, but they are not releasing any information at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is provided.